Of Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Emily and Cody Bivens, of Genesee, a son, Jameson Robert Bivens, born Tuesday.
Timena Shebala and Elliott Scabbyrobe Jr., of Kooskia, a son, Himeen Nalzhayhe Scabbyrobe, born Wednesday.
Lorien Byrd and Mathew Eddy, of Asotin, a son, Davin Dale Eddy, born Tuesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Pamela L. Schneider against Rodney D. Schneider
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Jesse D. Carpenter and Emmalee A. Carpenter
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Larry L. Stadtmiller, 48, of Moscow, DUI, a felony, sentenced to one year and six months in prison, four years and six months indeterminate, credit for time served since June 6, 2020, $290.50 in fines and fees and driver’s license suspended for two years.
Jennifer D. Baxter, 57, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony; sentencing is set for Oct. 28.
Miah L. Averill, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony; sentencing is set for Oct. 28.
James H. Wilson, Jr., 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to second-degree stalking, a felony; sentencing is set for Oct. 28.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Dennis A. White, 49, of Lapwai, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4.
Judge Karin Seubert
Sierra S. McWhorter Tate, 44, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 days suspended, $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Holly A. Bagley-Swanstrom, 37, of Grangeville, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Isaac P. Sams, 32, of Lewiston, battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 175 days suspended, $307.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.
Crime Reports
A window was shattered possibly by a BB in an incident of vandalism at Mystic Cafe at 1303 Main St. in Lewiston. The window was valued at $1,000.
A 2004 Toyota Camry sustained a dent near the rear tire on the driver’s side in a hit-and-run collision on the 2000 block of 17th Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $300.
Four windows and the glass in the front door were shot with a BB gun on the 1400 block of Powers Avenue in Lewiston. Damage is estimated to be at least $1,000.