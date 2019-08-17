Of Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
John Michael Byxbe and Lacey Gail Steinwand, both of Clarkston.
Shine Kunekuin Bybee and Melanee Rae Bullock, both of Clarkston.
Andrew Elliott Waits and Kristina E. Attao Brubaker, both of Genesee.
Nicholas Brandon Creutzberg and Stephanie Marie Bentley, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Pamela S. Meyer and Scott V. Meyer
Jesse R. Johnson and Katelyn M. Tackett
Crime Reports
A light bar and stereo system with a total value of $900 were reported stolen from a business on the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston.