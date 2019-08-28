Of Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Loreal and Garrett Flinders, of Clarkston, a daughter, Nora Louise Flinders, born Sunday.
Tessa Ditunno and Travis Johnson, of Lewiston, a son, Jesse James Johnson, born Sunday.
Jacky Dillard and Robert Dickison, of Clarkston, a daughter, Charlie Ray Dickison, born Sunday.
Angel and Drevon Miller, of Lewiston, a son, Baylor William Miller, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Carl Joseph Phillips Jr., of Reubens, and Logan Matthew Rodgers, of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
David Thomas and Jacqueline Aiken.
Kimberly Boswell and Michael Boswell.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Michelle Ann Chapman and Raymond Gordon Chapman.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Michael L. Wolf, 42, of 1013 Burrell Ave., No. 8, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is set for Sept. 10.
Marianne Nash, 54, 220 Chestnut Street, Clarkston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is set for Sept. 10.
Jacob E. Spray, 31, 2125 NW Turner Drive, Pullman, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is set for Sept. 10.
Jason H. Longfellow, 27, of Clarkston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is set for Sept. 10.
Judge Michelle Evans
Lukus M. Thornton, 40, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.
Crime Reports
Numerous bicycle thefts have been reported in Clarkston and Asotin County, including the theft of a Redline bike valued at $280 on the 1100 block of 14th Street and three specialized bikes valued at $1,625 on the 1400 block of Chestnut Street. Locks have been cut in some cases.
Car windows were reportedly shot with BB guns on the 1400 block of Chestnut Street, the 900 block of Van Arsdol Street and the 500 block of First Street in Asotin. Damage is estimated at approximately $500 in each case.
Jewelry “worth thousands of dollars” was reported stolen on the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue in Clarkston.
A pickup truck cover valued at $1,000 was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Ripon Avenue in Lewiston.