Of Monday, July 26, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyson Anthony Ruffing and Erika Danielle Boettger, both of Lewiston.
Austin Scott Zimmerman, of Lewiston, and Kassidy Faith Badertscher, of Pullman.
Dylan Richard E. Hunt Lederer and Lisa Mari Ramos, both of Lewiston.
Austin Allen Toliver, of Orofino, and Paige Olivia Bivens, of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Clifford Duane Mitchell and Julie Gay Mitchell.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Shaun L. McArthur, 39, of Lewiston, charged with eluding a police officer, trafficking in methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone and heroin,) all felonies, preliminary hearing set for Aug. 4.
Gordon M. Braae, 49, of Priest River, Idaho, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors, preliminary hearing set for Aug. 18.
Bradley S. Kammeyer, of Moscow, charged with sexual battery-committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child 16 to 17 years old, a felony, preliminary hearing set for Aug. 18.