Of Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rabiaa Dardour and Milad Hmeda, of Moscow, a son, Mahmoud Milad Hmeda, born Tuesday.
Britany and Andrew Vakoch, of Clarkston, a daughter, Swayze MaryRowe Vakoch, born Wednesday.
Natasha Mael, of Clarkston, a son, Syer Alan Mael, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Edgar Regino Hernandez and Ana Christina Torres, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Wendy M. Buck, 28, of Everett, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to three years in prison (granted a withheld judgement with up to three years probation), 100 hours community service, court costs and restitution.
Christopher D. Browne, 55, no address given, pleaded guilty to two DUIs, both felonies. Sentenced to three to eight years in prison, up to five years probation and court costs.
Hannah R. Ostoj, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison, up to three years probation, 100 hours community service, court costs and restitution.
Judge Jeff Brudie
Craig B. Amaral, 41, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours community service, court costs and restitution.
Tannim W. Delozier, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Retained jurisdiction and sentenced to two to five years in prison.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
William Horton, 53, of Clarkston, charged with felony DUI. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 30.
Robert Miller, 57, of Lewiston, charged with felony DUI. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 23.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
James H. Gallaher, 35, Lapwai, second-degree organized retail theft, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, sentenced to 60 months in prison.
Judge Douglas Robinson
Rikki M. Hart, 29, Clarkston, third-degree assault, violation of a no-contact order, sentenced to 62 days in jail, credit for time served, 12 months of community custody.
Judge David Frazier
Jonathon L. Hillyer, 34, Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credit for time served, 92 hours of community service, 12 months of community custody.
William S. Bird, 57, Spokane, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, sentenced to 30 days in jail, eligible for electronic home monitoring and work release.
Kevin J. Simmons, 36, Clarkston, second-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to three months in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Shane L. Johnson, 41, Clarkston, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 364 days in jail, credit for 86 days served, 278 days suspended, 24 months probation.
Tigh A. Mitchell, 35, Clarkston, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, telephone harassment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credit for time served, remainder converted to community service, 12 months of community custody.
Crime Reports
A wireless party speaker valued at $300 was reportedly stolen on the 600 block of Ninth Street in Clarkston. The speaker had LED lighting and two portable chargers.
A gold yard wagon valued at $100 was stolen from a residence on the 800 block of 10th Street in Clarkston.