Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Terry Lee Ragains, of Lewiston, and Margaret Anne Millard, of Ahsahka.

Brady Dev Bagby and Tanis Reyes Fuller, both of Spokane.

Michael Stephen Squires, of Delta Junction, Alaska, and Stephanie Renee Ball, of Crawfordville, Fla.

Devin Nicholas Lindsey, of Lewiston, and Haley Katherine Buckley, of Clarkston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingham

Alexander L. Schaaf, 58, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance and introduction of a major contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies.

Desmond R. Ouckama, 20, of Nampa, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony.

