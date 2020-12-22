Monday, Dec. 21, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Terry Lee Ragains, of Lewiston, and Margaret Anne Millard, of Ahsahka.
Brady Dev Bagby and Tanis Reyes Fuller, both of Spokane.
Michael Stephen Squires, of Delta Junction, Alaska, and Stephanie Renee Ball, of Crawfordville, Fla.
Devin Nicholas Lindsey, of Lewiston, and Haley Katherine Buckley, of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingham
Alexander L. Schaaf, 58, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance and introduction of a major contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies.
Desmond R. Ouckama, 20, of Nampa, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony.