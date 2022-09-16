Ryan Hal Cicco-Johnson and Alexandra Leigh Scott, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Katelyn Marie Conery and Dillon Graham Alexander, both of Pierce.
Logan Asbury Zellmer and Idah Michael Whiseant, both of Pullman.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Catherine Brooke Fromdahl and William Charles Fromdahl.
District Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Ryan Z. Light, 31, of Clarkston, DUI, sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 suspended, ordered to pay $1,204 fine.
Brian D. Moylett, 26, of Lewiston, DUI, sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 suspended, ordered to pay $1,226 fine.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Tekiyah Snow Kugler, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault, felony harassment and resisting arrest.
Christopher D. Krolick, 34, of Pendleton, theft of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 53 days in jail, with credit for 23 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Anthony J. Pladson, 39, of Lewiston, residential burglary and second-degree theft, sentenced under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative to 36 months of community custody.
Kody M. Elmer, 27, of Blanchard, Idaho, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, with endangerment enhancement, first-degree theft, second-degree identity theft, and two counts of third-degree assault, sentenced to 63 months in prison.
Noah A. Dawson, 25, of Pomeroy, two counts second-degree assault and three counts fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 24 months in prison.