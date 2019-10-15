Of Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rebecca and Christopher Baldus, of Lewiston, a son, Owen Scott Baldus, born Saturday.
Kaitlyn and Carson Jeppson, of Lewiston, a son, Stanley Atticus Jeppson, born Saturday.
Hanna and Eric Egelund, of Lewiston, a daughter, Emma Kay Egelund, born Sunday.
Jordyn and Scott Redinger, of Genesee, a daughter, Eastynn Bryer Redinger, born Sunday.
Stephanie and Kevin Hake, of Grangeville, a daughter, Maisie Mac Hake, born Sunday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kristie McClimans and Ronald McClimans Jr.
Max Bausch and Sarah Lynn Bausch
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Christopher Mark Loseth and Lori Ruth Loseth
Granted
Audrey F. Broghammer and Michael W. Stuck
Desiree Gurney and Jared Gurney
Crime Reports
A Lewiston man had his debit card hacked and an unknown suspect bought $1,131 worth of clothing online before the card was canceled.
A decapitated deer head was found in the yard of a home on the 3400 block of Fifth Street in Lewiston. The homeowners reported they don’t hunt and don’t know who would have disposed of the head there. No other deer parts were found and no suspects have been identified.
A brick was thrown through a window of Granite Lake Community Church, 231 Fifth St., Lewiston, causing $600 in damage.