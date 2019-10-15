Of Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Rebecca and Christopher Baldus, of Lewiston, a son, Owen Scott Baldus, born Saturday.

Kaitlyn and Carson Jeppson, of Lewiston, a son, Stanley Atticus Jeppson, born Saturday.

Hanna and Eric Egelund, of Lewiston, a daughter, Emma Kay Egelund, born Sunday.

Jordyn and Scott Redinger, of Genesee, a daughter, Eastynn Bryer Redinger, born Sunday.

Stephanie and Kevin Hake, of Grangeville, a daughter, Maisie Mac Hake, born Sunday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Kristie McClimans and Ronald McClimans Jr.

Max Bausch and Sarah Lynn Bausch

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Christopher Mark Loseth and Lori Ruth Loseth

Granted

Audrey F. Broghammer and Michael W. Stuck

Desiree Gurney and Jared Gurney

Crime Reports

A Lewiston man had his debit card hacked and an unknown suspect bought $1,131 worth of clothing online before the card was canceled.

A decapitated deer head was found in the yard of a home on the 3400 block of Fifth Street in Lewiston. The homeowners reported they don’t hunt and don’t know who would have disposed of the head there. No other deer parts were found and no suspects have been identified.

A brick was thrown through a window of Granite Lake Community Church, 231 Fifth St., Lewiston, causing $600 in damage.

Tags

Recommended for you