Of Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jennifer Laford and Shawn Kelly, of Clarkston, a son, Kayson Richard Kelly, born Oct. 6.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Dawn C. Erlewine against Lyle D. Erlewine
Robert W. Crothers against DeAne L. Crothers
Brooke S. Hansel against Andrew C. Hansel
Rachel G. Tipple against Skyler J. Tipple
Christina M. Gardner against Anthony Gardner
Granted
Danielle B. Keane and Houston R. Keane
Torie L. Jensen and Ethan M. Simpson
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Tyler L. Anderson, 37, of Lewiston, DUI, a felony, sentenced to three years in prison, seven years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days discretionary jail time, $1,790.50 in fines and fees, sent to Treatment Court, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for five years.
Andrew J. Holden, 31, of Lenore, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony, sentencing is set for Oct. 21.
Sean F. Staley, 34, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Dec. 3.
David L. Vicencio, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony, sentencing is set for Dec. 3.
Anastasia G. Hendershott, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentencing is stayed pending completion of Drug Court.
Judge Jeff Brudie
Coleman C. Ezekiel, 38, of Lapwai, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $285.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for three years.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Vincent L. Peko Diaz, 31, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to five days in jail, credit for two days served, $852.50 in fines and fees and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.
Steven P. Wysocki, 23, of Moscow, eluding, a misdemeanor, sentenced to two days in jail, credit for two days served and $157.50 in fines and fees.