Of Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jennifer Laford and Shawn Kelly, of Clarkston, a son, Kayson Richard Kelly, born Oct. 6.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Dawn C. Erlewine against Lyle D. Erlewine

Robert W. Crothers against DeAne L. Crothers

Brooke S. Hansel against Andrew C. Hansel

Rachel G. Tipple against Skyler J. Tipple

Christina M. Gardner against Anthony Gardner

Granted

Danielle B. Keane and Houston R. Keane

Torie L. Jensen and Ethan M. Simpson

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Tyler L. Anderson, 37, of Lewiston, DUI, a felony, sentenced to three years in prison, seven years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days discretionary jail time, $1,790.50 in fines and fees, sent to Treatment Court, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for five years.

Andrew J. Holden, 31, of Lenore, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony, sentencing is set for Oct. 21.

Sean F. Staley, 34, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Dec. 3.

David L. Vicencio, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony, sentencing is set for Dec. 3.

Anastasia G. Hendershott, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentencing is stayed pending completion of Drug Court.

Judge Jeff Brudie

Coleman C. Ezekiel, 38, of Lapwai, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $285.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for three years.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Vincent L. Peko Diaz, 31, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to five days in jail, credit for two days served, $852.50 in fines and fees and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

Steven P. Wysocki, 23, of Moscow, eluding, a misdemeanor, sentenced to two days in jail, credit for two days served and $157.50 in fines and fees.

Recommended for you