Of Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Karlie Peavey and Trenton Stamper of Lewiston, a son, Emerson Lee Stamper, born Saturday.
Shaleece Barnard and Jared Wilson of Clarkston, a son, Weston William Cole Wilson, born Sunday.
Juliea and Brandon Arneson of Genesee, a daughter, Emery Nicole Arneson, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Karra Kay Robinson and Jason David Semmes, both of Clarkston
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jocelyn Lozano and Adrian Lozano
Kathy Storm and Susan Storm
Crime Reports
A burglary was reported Monday morning at Early Bird Supply in Clarkston, with multiple items reportedly stolen, including lawn equipment and a fountain. Entry was gained through a cut fence and the use of ladders, according to the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office. The case remains under investigation.
An iPhone 10 was reportedly stolen out of a backpack at Sacajawea Middle School on the 3600 block of 12th Street in Lewiston. The phone is valued at $1,000.