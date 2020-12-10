Of Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kelsey and Kyle Fox, of Clarkston, a daughter, Josie Jo Fox, born Tuesday.
Haleigh and Jared Coursey, of Juliaetta, a son, Henry Levi Coursey, born Tuesday.
Janelle and Luke Lane, of Kamiah, a daughter, Leola Ann Lane, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael John Vantrease and Jennifer Marie Pearsall, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Laynie R. McClain and Christopher V. Moser.
Daniel Scott Humphrey and Melissa Renae Humphrey.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Craig B. Amaral, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours community service, court costs and restitution.
Tannim W. Delozier, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Retained jurisdiction and sentenced to two to five years in prison.