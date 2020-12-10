Of Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kelsey and Kyle Fox, of Clarkston, a daughter, Josie Jo Fox, born Tuesday.

Haleigh and Jared Coursey, of Juliaetta, a son, Henry Levi Coursey, born Tuesday.

Janelle and Luke Lane, of Kamiah, a daughter, Leola Ann Lane, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Michael John Vantrease and Jennifer Marie Pearsall, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Laynie R. McClain and Christopher V. Moser.

Daniel Scott Humphrey and Melissa Renae Humphrey.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge David Frazier

Craig B. Amaral, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours community service, court costs and restitution.

Tannim W. Delozier, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Retained jurisdiction and sentenced to two to five years in prison.

