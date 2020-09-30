Of Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jacqueline and Dane Tomasino, of Lewiston, a son, Riley Anthony Tomasino, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Steward Kahoku Makalapua M. I. M. Calhau and Dana Marie Carr, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Taylar R. Byers against Andrew C. Byers
Scotlyn B. Ranstrom against Nicedemos J. Adermann
Chris W. Harvey against Kathy S. Harvey
Delton R. Owen against Mary L. Owen
Heather M. Skeels against Brooks A. Hile
Granted
Amanda L. Gilbert and Michael J. Gilbert
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Dale A. Schaefer and Penny I. Schaefer
Granted
Chenelle M. Wagner and Terry Wagner
Curtis Fisbeck and Mika Fisbeck
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Hannah R. Ostoj, 19, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.
Jennifer L. Stohs, 36, of Kendrick, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.
Aaron M. Middleton, 40, of Lewiston, charged with possession of forged notes, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.
Benjamin M. Kambitsch, 41, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft by receiving/possession of stolen property, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.
Judge Karin Seubert
Kenneth W. Nambalu, 30, of Pullman, Wash., DUI (second offense within 10 years), alcoholic beverage open container, both misdemeanors, sentenced to 100 days in jail, 79 days suspended, credit for 21 days served, $1,540 in fines and fees, $250 in fines suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for 364 days.
Casey A. Schorr, 21, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for two days served, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Jon A.C. Lawrence, 22, of Grangeville, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $671.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 30 days and placed on probation for one year.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Logan B. Barnes, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to third-degree assault, a felony, next court appearance is set for Oct. 5.
Justin K. Montague, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, next court appearance is set for Nov. 2.
Christopher O. McClinn, 35, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, both felonies, next court appearance is set for Oct. 12.
Shane L. Johnson, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to third-degree assault of a child, a felony, next court appearance is set for Nov. 2.
Curtis M. Blue, 39, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, both felonies, next court appearance is set for Nov. 2.
Melissa R. McAtee, 33, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 90 days in jail, $700 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.
Erin K. Maynard, 37, of Lewiston, theft of a motor vehicle, a felony, sentenced to 48 days in jail, credit for 48 days served, $600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Crime Reports
A Mackey P.A. system mounted in a pine colored wooden box and a Digitech GX1 guitar pedal were reported stolen out of a vehicle on the 2500 block of Sixth Avenue in Lewiston. Items were valued at $600.
A window was reportedly cracked by a rock on the 400 block of Thain Road in Lewiston in an incidence of vandalism. The window is valued at $300.
A $20 counterfeit bill was passed at Dairy Queen at 1300 Main St. in Lewiston. Dairy Queen accepted the bill from a Native American woman between 35-40 years old. The bill had “Prop copy” printed on the back of the bill and the business later determined it was a fake bill.
Cash and change in the amount of $300 were reported stolen from a residence on the 1200 block of Highland Avenue in Clarkston.
A 2006 red Toyota Corolla valued at $2,500 was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Seventh Street in Clarkston.
A window was broken at CHAS Clinic in an incidence of vandalism at 1203 Idaho St. in Lewiston. The small hole in the window was consistent with damage caused by an air gun. Damage is estimated at $500.
The rear driver’s side door on a 2018 Subaru Impreza was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot at WinCo Foods at 2001 17th St. in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $1,200.
A 9mm Sig Sauer P938 pistol, valued at $500, was reportedly stolen out of a 2004 Dodge Ram on the 1300 block of 29th Street in Lewiston.
The rear passenger-side bumper on a 2016 Toyota Camry was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run incident at Boomtown at 516 Main St. in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $300.