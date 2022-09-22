Of Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brooke James and Tristan Jammerman of Lewiston, a daughter, Kendall Anne Jammerman, born Monday.
Lorien Byrd and Mathew Eddy, of Asotin, a daughter, River Evelyn Eddy, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Russell Joseph Harper and Megan Renee Warnock, both of Clarkston
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Katelyn Sandstrom and Evan Sandstrom.
Holli Marie Guier and Charles Joseph Guier.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Gerald W. Glover, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Sept. 26.
Charles A. Karn, 57, of Lenore, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 17.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
John M. Langfield, 29, of Boise, seven counts of second-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Shawn K. Skelton, 40, of Clarkston, telephone harassment, domestic violence, second-degree criminal trespass, sentenced to one year in jail.
Cori D. Sayers, 46, of Clarkston, second-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Jacob E. Sinner, 19, of Moscow, second-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for two days served, remaining 28 days eligible for electronic home monitoring.
Anthony D. Pladson, 39, of Lewiston, residential burglary, sentenced to 36 months of community custody under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative.
Brandon L. Clark, 32, of Clarkston, two counts of second-degree identity theft, and second-degree possession of stolen property, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
