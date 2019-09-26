Of Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
John E. Lazzarini and Laura P. Lazzarini
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Adam C. Johnson, 32, 2554 13th St., Clarkston, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to nine months in jail.
Kenneth D. Sharp, 26, 806 Fourth St., Clarkston, second-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to six months in jail.
Mithra D. Jacobs, 37, homeless, third-degree theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Kirsten N. Green, 22, 1413 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, sentenced to 360 days in jail with 330 days suspended.
Joshua D. Godwin, 31, 618 10th St., Clarkston, second-degree burglary, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Shawn S. Field, 33, Ronan, Mont., second-degree theft, third-degree theft, sentenced to 78 days in jail.
Rossco B. Donohue, 26, 813 Eighth St., Clarkston, two counts of first-degree malicious mischief, intimidation of a public servant, sentenced under residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to six months of inpatient treatment and 24 months of community custody.
Corine A. Deforest, 35, 1206 Fifth St., Clarkston, second-degree identity theft, forgery, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Tyler J. Cromer, 28, address unknown, possession of heroin, sentenced to 41 days in jail.
Savannah L. Calene, 22, 1660 Ashley Drive, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Richard C. Barker, 33, 621 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, first-degree burglary, sentenced to 26 months in prison.
Fire Calls
Asotin County Fire District No. 1 responded to a vehicle fire around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Peaslee Avenue in Clarkston. The road was closed while firefighters put out the blaze.
Crime Reports
A .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol valued at $200 was reported stolen from a cabinet at a residence on the 1000 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston.