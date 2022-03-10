Of Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jay Oliver Jones and Ashley Nicole Schmidt, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Angela Ratcliff and Joel Logan.
Granted
Sawyer J. Edmison and Kaitlin M. Morrison.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Cody Rosario and Jason Rosario.
Ryan J. Foucault and Jennifer Lynn Foucault.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Zachary J. Fanjul, 31, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to assault – attempt to commit violent injury, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 100 days in jail with 90 days suspended, supervised probation and fees.
Howard L. Lowe, 57, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation and fees.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Jerry A. Barker, 47, obstructing a law enforcement officer, sentenced to 364 days in jail, credit for one day served, remaining 363 days suspended.
Lance E. Gehring, 39, of Lewiston, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 23.75 months in prison.
Darlene E. Stone, 59, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault, violation of civil anti-harassment order.
Jeffrey A. Delong, 64, of Clarkston, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, sentenced to 27 months in prison, to run concurrently with another charge.
Melissa Munden, 38, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree introducing contraband, possession of a narcotic drug or other intoxicant by an inmate.
Montrez L. Mayberry, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence harassment.
Cammie S. Dahl, 33, transient, pleaded not guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle.
Bradley A. Larson, 24, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to retail theft with special circumstances, resisting arrest.
Richard N. Williams, 24, of Clarkston, first-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 10 months in jail.
Matthew E. Druffell, 53, of Lewiston, indecent exposure with sexual motivation, sentenced to 366 days in jail, credit for time served.
Robert G. Littlejohn, 25, of Lewiston, two counts residential burglary, two counts third-degree theft, two counts first-degree trafficking in stolen property, sentenced to 25 months in prison and 25 months of community supervision under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative.
Crime Reports
A car hauler trailer valued at $4,500 was reported stolen on the 1300 block of Fair Street in Clarkston.