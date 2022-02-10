Of Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Thomas Howell and Kimberly Howell.

Dawn Lanphier and Vernon Lanphier.

Charles Admire and Naomi Admire.

Granted

Tiagh Carter and Caleb Carter.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Morgan A. Chilson, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.

Teleshia K. Reynold, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Daniel J. McCann, 26, of Clarkston, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine), all felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 23.