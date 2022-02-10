Of Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Thomas Howell and Kimberly Howell.
Dawn Lanphier and Vernon Lanphier.
Charles Admire and Naomi Admire.
Granted
Tiagh Carter and Caleb Carter.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Morgan A. Chilson, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Teleshia K. Reynold, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Daniel J. McCann, 26, of Clarkston, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine), all felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 23.