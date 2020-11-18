Of Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
James L. Courts, 51, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Jan. 6.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Clay W. Bickford, 59, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 60 days suspended, $952.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for two years.
Jacob A. West, 29, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Zacaria H.L. Stevens, 20, of Lewiston, DUI under the age of 21, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $750 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for one year.
Jacey A. Marks, 35, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for one day served, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day in jail, $859.70 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Gareld V. Marcot, 68, of Culdesac, sexual offender: unlawful access to school children, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 176 days suspended, $1,157.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended and placed on probation for two years.