Of Wednesday, May 28, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sierra and Colt Fridley, of Lewiston, a daughter, Amelia Sandra Fridley, born Tuesday.
Amanda Auverson and Jordan Evans, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lexi Grace Evans, born Tuesday.
Misty and Drew Daugherty, of Lewiston, a daughter, Rennix Rose Daugherty, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
David James Waters, of Moscow, and Emily Mariah Galletta, of Fall Creek, Ore.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Zachary S. Irby against Ashley M. Irby
Juanika E. Hill against Ashley M. Showers
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Raymundo R. Abrego, 42, of Winnemucca, Nev., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing is set for July 8.
Coleman C. Ezekiel, 38, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing is set for July 8.
Hannah A. Fay, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer. Sentencing is set for July 15.
Steven R. Blankenship Jr., 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Sentencing set for July 9.
Judge Jeff Brudie
Davie L. Covey, 52, pleaded innocent to two counts of battery on law enforcement officers, felonies. Jury trial is set for Oct. 19.
Michael S. Thompson, 30, of Lewiston, burglary and grand theft, felonies, sentenced to concurrent sentences of three years in prison, with two indeterminate years in prison, prison sentences suspended, 30 days in jail, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for five years.
Rian P. McGowen, 26, of Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days discretionary jail time, $345.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for two years.
Chelsea L. Rohrback, 35, of Lenore, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies, on the grand theft conviction she was sentenced to three years in prison, four years indeterminate, $245.50 in fines and fees, the court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Rohrback will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of her sentence. The sentence runs concurrent with the sentence for possession of methamphetamine where Rohrback was sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, $285.50 in fines and fees and the court retained jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Rohrback will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of her sentence.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
James R. Tate, 42, of Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
James A. Robison, 27, of Clarkston, DUI (excessive), a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended 180 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Noah T.J. Clark, 22, of Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Amanda J. Schultz, 45, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Christopher M. Garza, 37, of Wapato, Wash., DUI (excessive), a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 150 days suspended, $1,502.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Mike S. Smith, 48, of Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days in jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Quam M. G. Anderson, 26, of Lewiston, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 175 days suspended, credit for five days served, $1,087.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended and placed on two years probation.
Justin R. Boyd, 39, of Clarkston, battery and malicious injury to property, both misdemeanors, sentenced to two days in jail, credit for two days served, $407.50 in fines and fees for battery and $3,147.47 in fines and fees for malicious injury to property.
Joshua T. Cormack, 40, of Clarkston, assault, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 30 days suspended, credit for 30 days served, $607.50 in fines and fees and placed on six months probation.
Crime Reports
The passenger side sliding door window on a 1997 GMC Cargo Van at Clark Communications at 2200 Eighth Ave. in Lewiston was reportedly shot out. The damage to the window was estimated at $500.