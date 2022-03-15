Of Monday, March, 14, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jessica and Jacob King, of Orofino, a daughter, Meadow Julie King, born Saturday.
Ariel and Christian Britton, of Lewiston, a daughter, Willow River Britton, born Friday.
Kyrie Furbee, of Clarkston, a daughter, Sora Alice Delta Stewart, born Friday.
Jannah and Johnathan Davis, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Beatrice Irene Davis, born Sunday.
Trenna and Caleb Smith, of Lewiston, a son, Russell Wilder Smith, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jarett Arnez Goslin and Jennifer Miranda N. Millar, both of Lewiston.
Brian Lee Andrews and Debra Ann Christianson, both of Lewiston.
Brandon Pat Watkins and Riley Marie Buttenhoff, both of Lewiston.