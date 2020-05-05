Of Monday, May 4, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jessica and Jonathon Kulczyk, of Clarkston, a daughter, Brixly LaRay Kulczyk, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Austin James Everett, of Lewiston, and Paige Marie Smith, of Clarkston.
Richard James Belieu, of Clarkston, and Brenda Renee Arnett, of Lewiston.
Joshua James Joseph Williams and Miranda Nicole Hendren, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Ashley D. Blake against Travis P. Blake
Amanda R. Haines against Daniel R. Haines
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Brandon S. Taylor, 37, of Lewiston, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for May 13.
Coleman C. Ezekiel, 38, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for May 13.
Crime Reports
Two 4-by-8-foot campaign signs, one on the 100 block 26th Street and another on East Main Street in Lewiston, were reported damaged in two incidents of vandalism. The total damage is estimated at $400.
Custom-made holiday lights with screw-in bulbs, six small spot lights and extension cords of lengths of 100 feet, 50 feet and household length were reported stolen from the train caboose at Locomotive Park on the 2100 block of Main Street in Lewiston. The items were valued at $2,500.
The driver’s side door on a 2013 Ford F-150 was reported damaged by a bullet shot into the door while the vehicle was parked on the 900 block of 17th Avenue in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $1,500.