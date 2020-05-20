Of Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sarrah and Chandler Eberhardt, of Lewiston, a daughter, Virginia Belle Eberhardt, born Tuesday.
Andrea Ramsey and Jordan Sonneck, of Lapwai, a son, Jordan Michael Sonneck Jr., born Tuesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Frank T. Clarke and Halle L. White
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Lyle Albert Eubanks and Jana Linnea Prante
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Kaci C. Neely, 47, of Moscow, DUI excessive, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days in jail suspended, credit for three days served, $952.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended one year and placed on probation for 364 days.
Shane T. Knight, 33, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days in jail suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Lawsuits
Brien and Shelly DeAtley have filed suit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Deranleau’s of Lewiston Inc. and GE Appliances, a Kentucky company, for alleged personal injury and property damages in excess of $10,000 arising from an alleged breach of implied warranty of merchantability, products liability-failure to warn, products liability-design defect, and breach of contract after the March 2018 purchase of a dishwasher with an alleged faulty valve that slowly leaked water into areas of the DeAtley home that was discovered in January 2019.