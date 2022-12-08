Of Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Courtney and Bailey Ohlson, of Orofino, a daughter, Lennyn Dayle Ohlson, born Wednesday
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jeffrey Yell and Jacqualine Yell.
Jasmine Lawson and Devin Lawson.
Granted
Harley A. Hechtner and Anthony Dale Snyder.
Casey Dean Hartell and Tracy Ann Hartell.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
James B. Mclaren, 59, of Woodinville, Wash., plead guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, 100 hours community service, three years felony probation and pay $845.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Edward J. Dittuno, 44, of Lewiston, plead guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 26 days suspended and credited with four days served, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $852.50 in fees.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Robert E. Rathbun, 59, of Clarkston, felony DUI, sentenced to 33 months in prison.
Bryan C. Herbert, 35, of Clarkston, second-degree assault, domestic violence, third-degree assault, sentenced to 60 months in prison.
