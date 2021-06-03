Record heat? Head to the beach

Celilo McCormick, 4, of Pullman, and his little sister, Nations McCormick, 2, play in the water at Chestnut Beach in Clarkston on Wednesday afternoon. It was a good day to go to the beach: The official high temperature in Lewiston was 101, breaking the previous June 2 record of 100 set in 1937, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. It is the earliest triple-digit day in Lewiston since there was a reading of 100 on May 29, 1983. With Wednesday’s reading figured in, there have been only nine 100-degree days from June 2 or prior each year dating back to the beginning of Lewiston record-keeping in 1881, according to the NWS. Find the extended forecast on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

