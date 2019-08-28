MOSCOW — A closed-door dismissal hearing for embattled University of Idaho professor Denise Bennett concluded Monday.
University officials indicated the dismissal hearing committee has five days to make a recommendation to new UI President Scott Green, who will make the final decision regarding Bennett’s employment.
Bennett has been a tenured mass media professor with the UI since 2006. She was placed on administrative leave effective Jan. 24 after she sent an email to university administrators about what she said was the university’s poor handling of grant funding and lack of maintenance at the Radio-TV Center on the Moscow campus.