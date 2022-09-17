Reclaim Idaho will hold a victory celebration with local volunteers and supporters in Lewiston today to honor their role in encouraging the Idaho Legislature to approve $410 million in additional education funding.
The event takes place from 1:30-3 p.m. at Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave.
Reclaim Idaho is the grassroots organization that sponsored the 2018 Medicaid expansion ballot initiative, as well as this year’s Quality Education Act initiative.
The education act would have raised an estimated $323 million for public schools by imposing a new, higher tax rate on corporations and for the wealthiest Idahoans.
However, Gov. Brad Little called the Legislature back into special session Sept. 1 specifically to consider legislation that combined a $410 million increase in education funding with $661 million in one-time and ongoing tax relief.
The legislation, which was approved and signed into law during the special session, included a delayed effective date that essentially nullifies voter approval of the Quality Education Act.
Reclaim Idaho issued a news release saying that, while it believes the special session “was a clear attempt to subvert the Quality Education Act,” it nonetheless feels the outcome was “a major victory” for the organization’s campaign to invest in Idaho public education.
Besides celebrating the win, today’s event will give volunteers an opportunity to discuss how they can ensure that the $410 million is invested in priority areas like higher pay and benefits for teachers and support staff.
Reclaim Idaho collected more than 100,000 signatures from voters across the state to put the Quality Education Act on the November general election ballot. It pulled the measure after the special session, although it may still appear on some ballots depending on when they were printed.