Reclaim Idaho takes victory lap

<text>Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville addresses a group of supporters during a small victory party at Hereth Park in Lewiston on Saturday. </text>

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

With cake and pizza in hand, volunteers and members of Reclaim Idaho gathered Saturday at Hereth Park in the Lewiston Orchards to celebrate the work they did to motivate the Idaho Legislature to approve the biggest investment in public schools in decades.

The organization sponsored this year’s Quality Education Act initiative, which would have provided almost $323 million a year for public schools and better pay for teachers and staff, by introducing a higher tax rate on corporations and wealthy Idahoans, according to its website. Molly Steele, a volunteer for Reclaim Idaho, said the group gathered 104,000 qualified signatures for the education act, which she added was more than enough to get it on November’s general election ballot.

