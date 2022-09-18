Reclaim Idaho takes victory lap

With cake and pizza in hand, volunteers and members of Reclaim Idaho gathered Saturday at Hereth Park in the Lewiston Orchards to celebrate the work they did to motivate the Idaho Legislature to approve the biggest investment in public schools in decades.
The organization sponsored this year’s Quality Education Act initiative, which would have provided almost $323 million a year for public schools and better pay for teachers and staff, by introducing a higher tax rate on corporations and wealthy Idahoans, according to its website. Molly Steele, a volunteer for Reclaim Idaho, said the group gathered 104,000 qualified signatures for the education act, which she added was more than enough to get it on November’s general election ballot.
But before the voters had a chance to weigh in on the initiative, the Idaho Legislature gathered for a special session Sept. 1 and passed a bill that combined $661 million in one-time and ongoing tax relief with a $410 million investment in education funding. Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, said at the celebration the bill signed into law includes $330 million in funding for K-12 programs and $80 million for higher education, but also lowers income tax for large corporations and the wealthiest Idahoans.
Mayville said that because of how the bill passed by the Legislature was designed, the Reclaim Idaho initiative, even if it were approved by voters, would have been repealed two days after it went into effect.
The organization pulled the ballot measure after the special session. Mayville said the group did this because it would be a disservice to ask voters to vote for an initiative that wouldn’t go into effect.
“We think it would cause unnecessary confusion and frustration for tens of thousands of people,” Mayville said. “And that meant that the wise thing to do was to pull the initiative and start the work right now of holding the governor and Legislature accountable to their promises of $410 million in new funding for education.”
Although the legislation subverted the organization’s initiative, Reclaim Idaho counts it as a victory. Mayville said the bigger picture is $410 million in funding that will go toward Idaho education, and it wouldn’t have happened without the organization’s efforts.
“We’re celebrating what over 1,000 volunteers have done all around the state to really force their hand to make the biggest investment in public schools in decades,” Mayville said. “We are not taking it for granted that they will follow through on that promise.”
Steele said the bill will keep more teachers in Idaho, making teacher salaries more competitive.
“We live across the river from Washington, and their (salaries are) more competitive than ours, of course,” Steele said. “All those people that make it possible for teachers to stay in the classroom and handle everything. Those salaries, we hope will be competitive as well.”
Mayville said the organization’s next steps are to organize in communities around the state and bring volunteers together around a common message that “this $410 million in funding for our education needs to go towards urgent priorities.” Steele said they will remain vigilant over the next few months to make sure the Legislature does what needs to be done.
“We’re going to be watching them very closely in the months ahead and doing everything we can to make sure that Idahoans in communities all across the state are holding them accountable for that $410 million investment,” Mayville said.
Mayville said Reclaim Idaho is considering what its next big campaign will be and is currently gathering ideas from community members across Idaho.
More information about Reclaim Idaho can be found at its website: reclaimidaho.org.