MOSCOW — A drive to collect signatures in support of the “Quality Education Act” initiative in Idaho in planned for Saturday in four locations in Moscow.
The group Reclaim Idaho is organizing the signature drive.
The initiative would provide more than $300 million annually for K-12 public education in Idaho, according to a news release from the group.
The additional funds would be “paid for by a modest tax increase for corporations and the wealthiest Idahoans.
The initiative does not raise taxes on anyone making under $250,000 per year,” according to the group’s website.
Signatures will be collected at Moscow’s East City Park (during HempFest), the 1912 Center, and downtown at the corner of Sixth and Main streets from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and at the Latah County Fairgrounds (during a quilt show) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reclaim Idaho is hoping to have enough signatures by May 1 to get the initiative on the ballot by November 2022.
More information is available at reclaimidaho.org.