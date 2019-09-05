Reclaim Idaho, the grassroots organization behind last year’s successful Medicaid expansion campaign, filed a new “Invest in Idaho” initiative Wednesday that targets public education funding.
The measure proposes to generate about $170 million to $200 million per year by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy. The money would be used for a variety of educational purposes, including higher teacher salaries, smaller class sizes, expanded classroom offerings and more career technical education.
“The ‘Invest in Idaho’ initiative is designed to invest in our teachers, our children and Idaho’s future,” Reclaim Idaho Executive Director Rebecca Schroeder said in a news release. “Our initiative will bring investments back to Idaho from out-of-state corporations who benefited from the 2017 (federal) tax giveaway. It also calls on Idaho’s richest people to invest in the skilled workforce Idaho has lacked for so many years.”
Once it’s accepted by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, a total of 55,057 valid signatures from registered voters will be needed to qualify the initiative for the 2020 ballot. Signatures from at least 6 percent of registered voters in 18 of the state’s 35 legislative districts must be collected.
The deadline for turning in signatures is May 1, 2020. If the measure qualifies for the ballot, a simple majority would be needed for it to pass.
If approved, the initiative would reverse the Legislature’s recent efforts to lower Idaho’s top corporate and individual income tax rates. Specifically, it would:
Create a new tax bracket for individuals with more than $250,000 in taxable income, or joint filers with more than $500,000 in taxable income. The tax rate would be 9.925 percent — 3 percentage points higher than Idaho’s current upper tax rate of 6.925 percent. The bracket would also be tied to inflation, so the amount of taxable income needed to trigger the tax would increase over time.
Raise the corporate tax rate for in-state and out-of-state corporations from 6.925 percent to 8 percent.
Funnel the money collected from the higher tax rates into a new Quality Education Fund. The State Board of Education would distribute the money to school districts in proportion to their average daily attendance — meaning the largest school districts would receive the largest share of the funds.
Money from the Quality Education Fund could not be used to compensate school superintendents, principals or administrators. However, it could be used to reduce class size, attract and retain highly qualified teachers and support staff, provide current classroom materials, including textbooks and supplies, and to provide career technical education classes, full-day kindergarten, special education services and art, music and drama programs.
The initiative notes that the intent is to augment the K-12 funding appropriated by the Legislature, rather than replace it; however, there’s no mechanism to guarantee that outcome.
Reclaim Idaho also suggests the initiative would alleviate the need for supplemental school levies and help reduce local property taxes, but nothing in the measure mandates that result.
If approved, the higher tax rates would take effect Jan. 1, 2021.
