‘Reckless’ woman gets 5 years in prison

<text>Jaliauna S. Templeton, 20, is taken into custody after Spokane County Superior Court Judge Harold Clarke III sentenced Templeton Friday to five years in prison for accidentally shooting and killing 18-year-old Daunte O. Frazier in 2020 at a Spokane house party.</text>

 Garrett Cabeza/Spokesman-Review

A 20-year-old woman will spend five years in prison after accidentally shooting a teen at a Spokane house party in 2020.

Jaliauna S. Templeton shot 18-year-old Daunte O. Frazier after dancing with a pistol in one hand and holding her cellphone in the other, according to court documents.

