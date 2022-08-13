Thunderstorms swept across the mountains of eastern Oregon and Washington and into north central Idaho on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, just as they almost always do during the second week of August.

Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes started fires, as is common in the late summer. But thus far, few of them have gobbled up hundreds or even dozens of acres as they have so often in the recent past. Instead, firefighters were able to corral them — with a few exceptions — before they covered even a single acre.

