Thunderstorms swept across the mountains of eastern Oregon and Washington and into north central Idaho on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, just as they almost always do during the second week of August.
Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes started fires, as is common in the late summer. But thus far, few of them have gobbled up hundreds or even dozens of acres as they have so often in the recent past. Instead, firefighters were able to corral them — with a few exceptions — before they covered even a single acre.
That’s largely because of two factors — the storms came with varying amounts of rain and the region’s cool and wet spring has moderated fire danger. Dayton in southeastern Washington and Corral Creek in Hells Canyon each received well over an inch of rain from the storms. Weippe recorded more than half an inch. Other places received a tenth of an inch or less.
The Blue Mountains region of Washington and Oregon was pummeled with lightning Wednesday and Thursday. Two fires, both near Jim Butte Creek on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in Hells Canyon, did cover some ground. One burned about 250 acres and the other burned about 100 acres.
“Between the rain and the suppression actions, those fires are looking really good,” said Craig Gilbert, initial attack coordinator at the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center in LaGrande, Ore.
All of the other fires, including six on the Umatilla National Forest, have burned less than an acre.
It’s a similar story in north central Idaho where there have been 43 reports of smoke or fires on state, private, tribal and federal land. Of those, 22 were on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and 16 of them have been confirmed as fires, said Kevin Pfister, fire management officer for the forest.
“The fires have all been small, a tenth to half an acre,” he said.
Both he and Gilbert expect more fires will pop up in the coming days as hot and dry weather returns. Lighting strikes often smolder for several days before producing enough smoke for anyone to notice. Fire managers use lookouts stationed on mountain tops, reconnaissance flights that use infrared to spot hidden pockets of heat and reports from the public to identify new starts.
“We expect to find more both from the lightning we have had and we are getting,” Pfister said Friday afternoon.
Pfister said fire conditions are below average for this time of year.
“This can tend to be our most extreme time of year,” he said. “With the cool, wet spring, right now we are below average for fire danger and fuel conditions.”
That can change quickly. Hot and dry weather is forecast to return starting today.
“We would expect as we dry out again for us to return to the potential to have larger fires,” said Gilbert. “Right now it would take a strike in a particularly dry spot to get a larger fire.”