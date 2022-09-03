Recalling the slurries of yesteryear Idaho

Lewiston quarterback Drew Hottinger runs for over 40 yards Friday night during a varsity football game against Capital City High at Bengal Field in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson

Now that gas prices have fallen below the whole-paycheck mark, Americans are likely to be out on the highways again enjoying the changing seasonal colors of the great outdoors from bright green to smoky brown.

As much as we love to travel, one must remember that one’s chances of running into road construction this time of year are about as likely as the chance you’re going to have a cup of coffee in the morning.

Tags

Recommended for you