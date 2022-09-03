Recalling the slurries of yesteryear Idaho

Now that gas prices have fallen below the whole-paycheck mark, Americans are likely to be out on the highways again enjoying the changing seasonal colors of the great outdoors from bright green to smoky brown.
As much as we love to travel, one must remember that one’s chances of running into road construction this time of year are about as likely as the chance you’re going to have a cup of coffee in the morning.
In other words, you can bet on it.
I’m aware that there is road construction going on somewhere in the state of Idaho. I’m usually just not aware of exactly where that construction will be until I come upon a long line of cars stalled out on the highway in the hot sun. It’s like being caught in a police lineup.
Your first thoughts are those of dismay: How long will this stop be? Am I going to make it to my meeting on time? Can I “hold it” until the next rest stop? Is there anything to eat in the glove compartment besides this 2-year-old Christmas candy that’s stuck together in a lump?
A person doesn’t want to complain too much. Road construction is just the price we pay for having nice roads that don’t loosen our dentures or cause our pacemaker to skip a beat every time we hit a pothole.
It wasn’t always this way. Roadways in Idaho haven’t always accommodated the heavy, fast-paced traffic they do now. Even U.S. Highway 95, the state’s main arterial, wasn’t really fit for man nor beast until about the 1930s.
Well, let me take that back. The highway was fit for beast — in fact, that was its original intent. Mules and horses were the main modes of transportation early on and when folks started driving automobiles on these rough trails, it was figured that all we needed to do was throw a little concrete slurry on the ground and call it good. People considered double-lane roads a frivolous expense and grades that made bungee jumping from a railroad bridge look like a piece of cake were common.
Around the state there remain vestiges of these old routes — testaments to the raw, nerve-rattling journeys of old. Even when I was a kid, there were plenty of places where you’d start down the highway on the side of a cliff and feel pretty certain that you wouldn’t still be alive when you reached the bottom.
So, as troublesome and annoying as the continual road construction is, we can be thankful that the taxpayers and highway users in Idaho have decided to pay the cost of making our highways safe and passable.
Being held up at a construction site is really nothing more than a minor inconvenience. And it’s a good time to find out if that clumped-up Christmas candy is still edible.