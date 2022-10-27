One year ago, Boiseans were at the mall on a Monday afternoon to meet friends or family, or to buy lunch, clothes or jewelry.
Suddenly, they were forced to run. They hid under tables, behind sales counters and clothing racks. They scrambled behind doors, into back rooms and out into the parking lot of Boise Towne Square. Gunshots sent them there.
Gunshots that killed two people, injured several others and terrified and bewildered residents Oct. 25, 2021, a few days before Halloween.
Eleven months later, police released a 465-page report on the mall shooting. On Oct. 3, a county prosecutor officially cleared the Boise police officers involved in the shooting of any wrongdoing, noting that an officer who fired his weapon and then tried to hit the shooter, Jacob Bergquist, with his patrol car “likely saved the lives of many citizens,” according to records obtained by the Idaho Statesman.
Multiple witness accounts were included in the report, with names redacted. Here are five of their stories.
THE PIZZA WORKER
Amber Wells, 21, was working at Mod Pizza near the mall when the shooting happened. Employees watched people running outside along with lots of police. Wells’s boss told employees to hide against the shop’s brick oven.
Wells told the Statesman she saw a woman outside in her car who was in distress, and who was trying to get out of her vehicle. While her boss yelled at her to stay inside, Wells ran out of the pizza shop through a door, jumped a short fence and ran over to the woman, whom she found bleeding profusely from her eye and neck.
Wells put the woman’s car — which was still in drive — in park and pressed the woman’s sweater into her neck to stem the bleeding. “I could hear my boss yelling at me, ‘Come back, you’re literally in the line of fire.’ I was just like ‘No, this lady’s going to die,’ ” Wells said. Wells said she could hear gunshots around her. Mod Pizza is close to where Bergquist shot himself, behind a dumpster near Dave and Buster’s.
Shortly afterward, a police officer came over to her and told her to leave the woman, saying he couldn’t wait and protect her. Wells again said no, and he left. “It was just me and this lady in the middle of the road,” she said. Wells said she told the woman everything would be OK and tried to calm her down. The woman was trying to stand up. Wells encouraged her to stay seated. She found the woman’s glasses, which were at her feet and missing a lens.
After about six minutes, an ambulance came and took the woman to a hospital, Wells said. The woman survived, according to police. During an exchange with police officers, one of Bergquist’s stray bullets hit a woman in the face as she was driving on Milwaukee Street, according to police. The woman has not been identified. Afterward, Wells went back to work. Mod Pizza made free pizzas for the police at the scene.
Wells said she was in school while working at Mod and is now a certified nursing assistant. At the mall in late October last year, Wells said she didn’t think too hard about what she was doing as she did it. “I just saw her, and I thought, ‘that’s somebody’s grandma. Save her.’”
THE MOTHER OF FIVE WITH HER MOTHER AND DAUGHTER
A mother of five was at Macy’s when she heard gunshots and saw a man shooting, according to a witness statement. The woman pulled her mother and daughter to the ground, after which they ran to the emergency exit and through the parking lot. “We were very scared, crying because we did not know anything about my grandma,” the woman wrote in a witness statement in Spanish. “She was also with us at the mall but she was at a different store.” The group stopped a car in the parking lot and asked for help from a couple. That couple gave them a ride to the family’s car, after which the woman saw her 81-year-old grandmother.
“It was a very, very horrible experience; it is not the same to see a shooting happen on television or for someone to tell you there was a shooting,” she wrote, noting she has trouble sleeping. “I cannot erase the shooter’s face from my mind. I feel the sound of the bullets in my ears.”
THE WOMAN LEAVING LUNCH WITH FAMILY
One officer responding to the shooting was assisting an injured officer when he “saw movement” in a nearby Honda minivan. Opening the driver’s door, he found a woman who was “shaking uncontrollably and barely able to speak,” the officer’s account in the report said.
The woman “stated that she had just gotten into her van from having lunch with family when someone ran through the alley and began shooting. (She was) so scared that she crouched on the floorboard of her van and called her family to return. She estimated that she heard 12 rounds fired.” The officer walked the woman across the parking lot to her family.
THE MAN INSIDE MACY’S
A man inside Macy’s at the mall heard a gunshot, turned to look and saw a man standing beside the escalators. He saw a security guard “go down,” as well as a black gun.
A mall security guard, Jo Acker, was the first victim of the shooting. The witness then saw Bergquist “randomly shooting toward the air,” firing eight or nine rounds before the witness thought he heard Bergquist reload his weapon and then fire four to six more rounds. “He said the suspect walked through Macy’s shooting randomly up into the air, shooting at the escalator,” the report said.
Another witness, interviewed by the same officer, tried to run up the escalator but then “laid down on the stairs.”
THE FRIENDS SHOPPING FOR GIFTS
One officer interviewed two men who appeared to be friends of Roberto Padilla Arguelles, the shooting’s second victim. Five people had come to the mall together to shop, one of the men told the officer.
According to previous Statesman reporting, Arguelles was at the mall to shop for gifts for his family. He worked as a truck driver in Rupert for three months at a time, after which he would return home to Mexico for three months, where his family lived. While the group was taking the escalator to the second floor of Macy’s, the man said, he started hearing gunshots, and the group ran to the top of the escalator. Arguelles “fell on the escalator behind him as the(y) ran to the top of the escalator,” the account said.