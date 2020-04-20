Rebel gardener plants before the snow is off the hill

Defying all conventional wisdom that decrees that people who live here on the Camas Prairie shouldn’t even think about planting a garden while there’s still snow on the hill south of town, I planted a few rows of peas, carrots and Swiss chard.
I had time on my hands, and I was itching to start digging in the dirt. But all the while I was placing those little seeds in the ground and patting the soil on top of them, I could hear voices from the past — haunting voices of those who lived and grew up here on the prairie a century ago and raised gardens their whole lives — saying: “Don’t plant until the snow is off the hill.”
Yes, there is snow on the hill. Quite a bit, in fact. And I have pretty much always abided by that dictum in years past and never regretted it.
Sure, the seed packets say you can plant some things as soon as the ground is soft enough to work; some crops do better in cooler weather.
But here on the Camas Prairie, for some reason, even cold-weather plants don’t grow as well before the snow is off the hill. The soil is still too cold, or we’ve been cursed by some ancient god who has control issues with letting people experiment on their own.
Once or twice I’ve tried planting a row of spinach or lettuce before the snow was off the hill, and I found out that the old adage is true. The seeds just sat in the ground and didn’t germinate until a couple of months later.
But this year, well, this is a special year. Most people have a lot more leisure time than they usually do, and we’re casting about for all sorts of creative ways to keep our minds and hands occupied. I read that jigsaw puzzles are a favorite pastime these days, but I would rather be drawn and quartered than spend hours searching for a squiggly piece of cardboard that looks exactly like 1,000 other squiggly pieces of cardboard that fits in only one precise place.
How can people do that to themselves?
Besides, I sit at a desk all day, and I need some outdoor exercise to stay sane, such as it is. Gardening is my thing. And even though I’m probably six weeks ahead of when the snow will finally be melted off the hill, I’m willing to risk it.
Besides, if the carrots, peas and Swiss chard don’t make it I’ll be out, what, $4.50? It may be crazy, but it’s one of the least crazy things I could be doing right now.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.