Readying to relocate

Levi Gilbert (left) and Bryce Shantie (right), both of Brian McDermott Construction, work on removing the top panels of the Territorial Capitol replica, while electrician Jordan Starr deals with the wiring as they prepare the building for its move across downtown Lewiston to the Nez Perce County Historical Society’s campus on Fourth and Capital streets. The move is expected to happen in the next week.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.