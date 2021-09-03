Spend a few minutes with Thomas “TL” Hartig and the conversation quickly turns to rodeo — specifically the Lewiston Roundup.
Hartig, 71, is one of 20 directors of this year’s Roundup, and was part of the team that had to make the tough decision to cancel the 2020 rodeo because of the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
That one-year absence could be why Hartig so enjoys talking rodeo, but it also could be his lifetime participation, commitment and love of the sport that so readily gets him going on the subject.
Regardless, the one thing Hartig really wants everyone talking about is that She’s Wild, the 87th annual Lewiston Roundup, is back and ready to entertain starting Wednesday with Extreme Bulls and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 11, with professional rodeo action.
Craig Clohessy: Your interest in rodeo goes way back. When and where did you compete back in the day?
Thomas “TL” Hartig: I competed in the Oregon amateur-pro Northwest Pro Rodeo Association. I mostly ended up being a weekend warrior because I was still working, but I rode rough stock, which is bareback, and did some other events over the years. Being a rough stock rider, even in the last year, two or three, was pretty (tough on the body). You got to be younger to do it. (Hartig noted he was one of the old guys in the game when he hung up his spurs in his early 30s).
CC: Did you get involved with rodeo again when you moved back to Idaho?
TH: Yeah, (as a director) with the Weippe Rodeo.
CC: Now, as an organizer and spectator, do you have a favorite event?
TH: That would be bareback riding or saddle bronc.
CC: Is that because of your background?
TH: That’s my background and bulls of course too. Everybody likes bulls. I guess I like that event because it’s a very emotional event and you’ve got 1,500 pounds of horse underneath you, or a 2,000-pound bull underneath you, and it’s really a rush.
CC: What are some of your responsibilities as a director at this year’s Lewiston Roundup?
TH: I am on the executive board. We have eight people who are on the executive board. I am also chair of the national and local sponsors and on the subcommittee for nominations. I am involved at times with marketing and advertising and facilities.
CC: Is your involvement pretty much year-round?
TH: Yeah, it really is. It’s a full-time job, to be honest with you.
CC: Rodeo is exciting and challenging, but it also can be dangerous. Would you share the story of one of your family members and his untimely death at the Lewiston Roundup?
TH: I had a great-uncle, Albertus Sanford, from Asotin, on my father’s side of the family. He was a saddle bronc rider in 1936 at the Lewiston Roundup and was trampled beneath the heels of a bronc called Doc Roberts. The hoof struck him above his right eye that caused a fatal fracture of his skull and he passed away at the old White Hospital.
My dad was only 6 years old at the time and he was kind of traumatized from that and so that’s why he was always worried about me breaking horses and competing.
CC: Did your dad discourage you from competing in rodeo?
TH: My dad said I had to finish college before I even think about being around rodeo, but that was my decision.
CC: You cannot talk about this year’s Roundup without noting that last year’s had to be canceled because of the pandemic. We’re seeing another surge of COVID-19 cases. What all is being done to ensure a safe event for those who attend and for all involved?
TH: We’re making sure that we have signs stating “wear a mask” and “keep your distancing.” We’re following the rules of what the health department wants us to do.
CC: It helps, doesn’t it, that it is an outdoor event?
TH: Yes, that’s a plus.
CC: Anything else you would like to add?
TH: Just that the Lewiston Roundup is one of the only professional events that happens in our city and that’s kind of a big deal and it’s been a big deal for many years.
We are an organization that is nonprofit and we’re out there to work with the community and help the community. We give back to the community with our sponsorships and ... some of the monies that we make through the Roundup.
