Volunteers restrain Brett Bruggeman’s dog team shortly after the team arrived at the second checkpoint at Lakeside Restaurant in Cascade, Idaho, shortly after 4 a.m. on the second day of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge on Thursday.
Handler Meghan Forrey (right), of Durango, Colo., holds one of musher Jesse Flory’s dogs, Pinball, as spectators pet and photograph them at the starting line for the 100-mile race in the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge at Little Ski Hill in McCall on Thursday.
Rebecca Noble/Tribune
Robby Cummins, Bino Fowler’s handler, restrains a pair of excited lead dogs at the starting line for the 100-mile race in the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge at Little Ski Hill in McCall on Thursday.
Rebecca Noble/Tribune
