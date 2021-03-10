Ready to roll

Three-year-old Reese Swenson, of Lewiston, attempts to roll up an incline on his three-wheeled scooter as his mom, Katie Swenson, watches Tuesday morning at the Mtn Dew Skatepark in Lewiston. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 54 and a slight chance of rain, according to the extended outlook on Page 8A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

