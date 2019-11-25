Ready to give thanks for all we save on Black Friday

I used to be one of those purists who believed that Black Friday — a day of consumer excess immediately following a national day of prayer and thanksgiving — was a sacrilege, a repugnant display of the money-mad culture we live in.
And then, one Black Friday, I saw a display in a store window for a $50 shirt that was selling for 10 bucks and I became a convert.
Yes, one may feel a little guilty about leaving a sleeping family behind in the wee hours to join the mobs hungrily snatching up once-a-year bargains, but a discount is a discount. A person can shake off the guilt. Just think what you can do with that extra hundred bucks you saved by buying on Black Friday.
There is a noble purpose to Black Friday, of course. Traditionally merchants who operate in the red all year long are supposed to be able to make up that deficit on Black Friday. We’re not speaking about merchants who are already rolling in dough, (Cyber Monday is their day). We’re talking about store owners who supply the goods and create the jobs to keep the local economy somewhat stable. Every dollar you spend with a local merchant is one more job that is supported; one more tax dollar that helps build the roads and pay the police.
And the police are needed because people tend to go crazy on Black Friday. There’s something about getting a hand mixer for 70 percent off that makes the adrenalin flow and brings out the carnivore in some of us. The police have to be called in to break up the brawl between you and the other woman — both of whom already have three hand mixers at home.
It’s easy to get caught up in the frenzy of Black Friday. My sister and niece, who are among those who line up in front of a big store shortly after midnight on the Friday following Thanksgiving, say the atmosphere is like a huge tailgate party. People form community during those cold, dark hours and sometimes make deep friendships that last until the store doors open and everybody swarms to the same new doll that’s on sale. Then it’s every man for himself.
For me, it’s fun to mingle with the crowds, check off all the items on my Christmas gift list, have lunch and soak in the atmosphere. And then it’s time to hit the panic button when I start to head home and have to ask myself the biggest question of the day:
Where did I park the car?
