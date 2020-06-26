At an age when the toughest choice most children have to make is what to get with their Happy Meal, Rich Adamson had already decided he wanted to be a state trooper when he grew up.
Adamson, who was recently promoted to captain and has assumed command for Idaho State Police District 2 based in Lewiston, has never regretted his early-in-life decision to become a police officer.
And as law enforcement finds itself under greater scrutiny nationwide, Adamson stresses that those who pin on the badge must day in and day out earn the public’s trust.
“I know that transparency in law enforcement is extremely important,” he said.
Craig Clohessy: You’ve had a long career in police work, starting out as a law enforcement specialist while serving in the Air Force. It’s a demanding job. Why did you decide to become a cop?
Rich Adamson: I think I was only about 7 years old and my mom was driving back to Craigmont from Lewiston. I was sitting in the back seat of that old red station wagon and I happened to see an Idaho state trooper on a traffic stop right before Spalding Bridge on the southbound shoulder. I was in awe. My jaw hit the floor and I saw that shiny black and white patrol car, the blue and white old ISP lights that we had, that trooper getting out and putting the campaign hat on and the uniform, the appearance, just that professional demeanor, that’s what attracted me. I was in awe, and ever since then, I knew what I wanted to do and it stuck with me and that’s what I aspired to become.
CC: After the Air Force, you continued in the field as a jail deputy with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. You’re a Craigmont kid originally, so what brought you back to north central Idaho?
RA: I just love this area ... even when I was in the military, when I graduated high school in Craigmont in ’91. I actually went the late-entry route my senior year of high school. It was interesting because I came down here right before my senior year. My mom brought me to the recruiters office and I spoke to the Navy recruiter, the Marine, the Army. ... I wasn’t interested in being on a boat and that’s what persuaded me to stay away from the Navy. But after talking to all the recruiters with the law enforcement program, that’s the reason why I decided to join the Air Force. When I was in, I got to see the world. ... I spent two years in Turkey and I got to go to Portugal and Germany and whatnot. But I always loved this area — the opportunities for outdoor recreation, just being around family, and this was home.
CC: You were recently promoted to captain and assumed the role of commander for District 2 of the Idaho State Police in Lewiston following the retirement of Capt. Ed Westbrook. What are some of your immediate goals?
RA: It’s funny because even before the whole COVID situation, the dynamics of the world slowly changed overnight — particularly in law enforcement. I’ve been preparing to test for captain the last couple of years, it’s been one of my goals.
One of my first initial goals (after being promoted) was to get our troopers out into the communities more.
If you go to my office, one of the portraits I have that my wife got me was Norman Rockwell’s “The Runaway.” I love Norman Rockwell, but that painting in particular because to me that is the image of what I perceive law enforcement should be.
Even though that was in the late 1950s, it was a Massachusetts state trooper that was depicted in that with a small boy. The image that Norman Rockwell painted on that captured what I believe we’re missing today.
A lot of times people see the state police in black and white patrol cars and most interaction is due to a violation of the law. We have detectives — a lot of people don’t realize that the Idaho State Police have detectives. ... I think it’s important even for our detective side that we get that message out there that we’re more than just traffic enforcement.
I want the troopers to know the school staff on a first-name basis. I want our troopers visiting during the lunch period and having lunch with the students. When it comes to getting the highway safety message out, I want our troopers to know the high school kids on a more personal basis. I think it’s easier to get the highway safety message out if they actually have a better interaction before they’re stopped by a black and white.
CC: The use of force by police has come under intense scrutiny across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Is ISP considering any changes to its policies as they relate to the use of force?
RA: I have not heard anything that’s going to be changed drastically overnight. I think the Idaho State Police is a very progressive agency. We’re always looking for ways to improve. One of my favorite quotes was from (football coaching legend) Vince Lombardi: “Perfection is not attainable but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.” I think that applies in everything we do, including our training from recruits at the academy, before they start in the field, to ongoing for our veteran troopers.
Use of force is one of those areas we are always looking to improve upon. ISP didn’t even carry Tasers until just two or three years ago. ... Our training staff ... looked at all different types of Tasers and the one they chose was a tool to better assist our troopers on the field. A lot of time troopers are working by themselves out in remote areas where the closest backup could be 50 miles away, so we’re always looking for any type of tool where we can safely restrain an individual without inflicting serious bodily harm.
CC: Anything else you would like to add?
RA: We have to earn the public’s trust and that gives us authority to do what we’re doing. If we have one individual that works in any law enforcement agency that gives us a bad name, then it’s important that the administration and those that are working with them point that out and say that’s not acceptable. And we do a pretty good job here overall.
Rich Adamson
Age: 46
Title/occupation: Captain, Idaho State Police District 2 commander.
Family: Married to Tammy; three adult children, Devon, Tyler and Ah’leah.
Education: College of Southern Idaho (Law Enforcement Technical Certificate) and attended Lewis-Clark State College.
Work history: Idaho State Police, 19 years; Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, three years; Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, three years.
Hobbies/interests: Camping, reading, watching movies, traveling and barbecuing.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “While in the Air Force, I spent two years in Ankara, Turkey. Bomb threats were almost a daily occurrence and working military police and checking identifications I had the opportunity to visit with many people from many different countries around the world.”