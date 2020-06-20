It took its sweet time getting here, teasing everyone with a few false starts along the way, but summer finally and officially arrives at 2:43 p.m. today.
And while the heat and sunny skies are par for the course, just about every other typical expectation for the season promises to be different during the year of the coronavirus. That includes recreation and travel both close to home and far away.
“One of the complexities that you’re going to see during the summer travel months this year is the point-to-point ability to get from A to B may be limited by what’s happening in states in between,” said Matthew Conde, public and government affairs director for AAA Idaho. “So it’s going to be very important to not just check the conditions at your end destination, but also what phases of opening are happening in the states along the way.”
Conditions and restrictions not only vary from state to state, but often from county to county. And with the rapidly evolving landscape of the pandemic, information that may be true today can frequently change overnight. So Conde recommended thorough and frequent preparation for a trip that includes checks of websites for public health districts and COVID-19 information at the state level.
A check of whether services are open along the route — from rest areas to roadside attractions — is also warranted. For instance, most state transportation department websites have information on current rest area availability.
“So it’s just a matter of doing your homework before you get out there and make sure that things are open, at least enough to where you’re achieving your goals as far as where you want to go and how you want to get there,” Conde said.
Closer to home, local officials are also preparing for an altered landscape. Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker said the city’s summer recreation programs are being tweaked to offer greater sanitation and social distancing.
The department’s Rec Mobile is one example. The popular program is still making its usual rounds this summer to offer recreation activities to the city’s youth, Barker said, but staff members are offering face masks and sanitizer to users. And instead of having large groups of kids participating in activities, kids will be put in smaller groups of four to five so they can spread out more.
That program will also discontinue the use of school buildings as backup locations since they are still closed because of the pandemic, he added.
Movies Under the Stars will still go forward, but in a different format. In years past, Parks and Rec has set up its large, inflatable movie screen at Pioneer Park for Friday showings. But this year will see a drive-in format with the screen at the large grass field just north of Orchards Pool.
And speaking of the pool, the Bert Lipps facility downtown will be closed this summer and usage caps will be implemented at Orchards Pool to allow for social distancing, Barker said. That includes only allowing a certain number of people into the changing rooms at the newly remodeled bath house if demand is heavy enough.
“Hopefully we won’t get to that point,” Barker said, noting that the city will follow any public health guidance on safe pool operations that is issued by the state this year.
The city’s Star Spangled Celebration on the Fourth of July is also still a go, but with extra precautions. Some high-touch activities like a bouncy castle have been eliminated, but the car show and live music will still take place. There will also be a few, well-spaced vendors in attendance and lots of hand-washing stations. The parks department is also recommending masks for those who attend to help limit the spread of the virus.
Barker said the best place for up-to-date information on the department’s summer programming is facebook.com/LewistonParksRecreation.
The Lewiston City Library has reopened its doors after a lengthy coronavirus-related closure, but will still offer curbside pickup indefinitely because of continuing public concern over the pandemic, Director Lynn Johnson said. Arrangements may be made by calling (208) 798-2525.
The library is also now encouraging registration for all its summer events so it can control attendance and maintain social distancing, Johnson said. Event information and registration is available at www.facebook.com/lewistoncitylibrary.
Popular summer reading programs for kids and adults are a go, Johnson said, and the sign-up table is open at the library. But activities will be conducted outdoors in conjunction with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Teen and tween book clubs are also available.
Outdoor activity has already seen a resurgence since Memorial Day and the reopening of national parks, state parks and other recreation areas. Conde said he expects that to continue and gain momentum, largely because of the built-in social distancing aspect of being outside.
Conde expected most parks and campgrounds to exercise good cleanliness and hygiene, but he said people should still be prepared to sanitize high-touch areas like bathroom surfaces and door handles for some extra insurance.
Those using hotels and other indoor lodgings can also take extra precautions, he added. And he said that even hotel companies that don’t advertise their sanitation measures are probably taking extra steps to limit the spread of coronavirus, like sanitizing remote controls, since many public health districts recommend them.
Travelers should also be rethinking their meals on the road since hotels have discontinued high-traffic continental breakfasts in favor of grab-and-go options that can help maintain social distancing.
Conde predicted a “Russian nesting doll” pattern will emerge with summer travel plans, with people gradually expanding their COVID-19-restricted spheres of existence. Their first focus will be on relatively short trips to visit their friends and family members. If confidence builds, longer recreation- and tourism-related road trips may follow. Then trips via the air should pick up, followed by the eventual return of demand for cruises.
Finally, he offered one of his favorite tips for summer travel: always carry an extra gallon jug of water in the vehicle.
“If you need it, it’s so versatile,” Conde said. “You can use it to top off an overheated radiator, you can use it for people and pets. It’s one of those essential things that most of us don’t think to carry around.”
Conditions that will warrant some extra water in the car are likely this summer, according to the National Weather Service. The three-month outlook issued last week predicted above-average temperatures for the entire western United States and below-average precipitation for the Northwest.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.