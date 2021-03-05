ASOTIN — Dale Bonfield has a unique perspective about the importance of in-person learning, especially for students in the Asotin-Anatone School District.
Bonfield grew up in the classrooms and on the ballfields of this community, learning the basics face to face from Asotin school teachers and coaches. Now as superintendent — a position he was appointed to on this date back in 2012 — Bonfield and his staff of educators have experienced a year like no other.
The worldwide pandemic shelved for a time the traditional classroom setting and forced everyone to find new ways to ensure no child was left behind.
Craig Clohessy: We’re coming up on a year since the start of COVID-19 and the need to close the schools to in-person learning. Next week, high schoolers here will return to full-time in-person learning. How challenging has it been to provide an education to our young people during these times?
Dale Bonfield: It actually has been extremely challenging, mainly because it’s so different than what we’re used to in the traditional sense of having students attend school face to face. But I have to say that our community has been extremely supportive in helping us adapt and help their children adapt to this online learning that we went to in March of last year.
It’s really hard to keep students focused for six and a half hours. ... Even adults that are attending Zoom meetings have a difficult time staying focused and staying engaged in what the topics are. So, it’s been a big challenge for the students as well as the parents, as well as our staff. But I really do believe all of them have stepped up and we’ve done a really good job getting through this crisis.
The biggest learning curve was probably for our elementary kids, obviously. The kids are pretty technology savvy, but really learning how to learn through technology was a challenge for the kids as well as the parents.
There’s no doubt the majority of our kids still learn better going face to face. That’s not to say we didn’t have some students that excelled. There are some students that I know actually took additional classes to get further ahead during this time because they are self-motivated students.
CC: You and your staff have to be pretty excited to find out that you’re next in line to be able to receive the vaccine in the state of Washington.
DB: Very much so. The biggest concern going through this is the safety of students and staff and recognizing that now that our staff can get vaccinated is really helpful for them to know that there is one more piece of protection between themselves and testing positive for COVID.
CC: Share more about the physical changes the district has made to ensure social distancing with the return next week of high schoolers to full-time in-person instruction.
DB: The biggest thing in the high school ... (is) class sizes are not even. We have some classes of 33, we have some that are 27. We cannot fit 33 or 27 kids and keep the 6-foot distancing. What we’ve had to do is ... take the books out of our library (and) move them back into a back room so we can still check out books. ... Our library is a bigger space for those teachers that have bigger classes and we’re able to get those desks in there to meet those needs at 6 feet apart.
We rented the community center across the street ... and moved our music department over there — that’s percussion and guitar class. There’s minimal students: We have a class of seven, a class of five and another class of seven. We’ll move them over to the community center and we can use that band room for the bigger classes as well.
CC: You didn’t follow the traditional path to a career in education.
DB: I didn’t. I went to LCSC (Lewis-Clark State College) and received an associate degree in welding. I really enjoyed the hands-on, vocational-type environment and to this day I am an advocate for vocational trades because I think there are a lot of students that go on to college that really are more suited for trades. There’s a great need for that — in some cases they will actually do better financially, as well as personally to go toward a trade.
After a few years of working construction, I didn’t like having to seek out different jobs and work six days a week sometimes and not be able to see my family and/or travel to different construction sites away from my family. I had young kids at the time.
I enjoyed working with students. I did a lot of coaching and had already started my academic bachelor’s degree at LCSC and so I decided it was worthwhile to go back and pursue physical education and receive my bachelor’s in science there at Lewis-Clark State College and ended up landing my first teaching job at Toppenish, Wash.
Working construction really helped me in a lot of ways to understand the importance of education, but it also gave me the ability to relate to students that might not be college-bound.
CC: What made you decide to pursue a career in public school administration?
DB: I had an administrator that I worked with at Toppenish School District and he saw some leadership skills in me that he thought would really be beneficial in administration. I’ve always been one of those kind of guys that do not mind being the leader of a group or a team — I spent many years coaching.
My administrator, he worked with me and talked me into becoming an athletic director and then a district athletic director, and then I ended up going back and getting my administrative credentials so that I could seek out an administrative job, and then ended up landing that in West Valley of Yakima. I received the assistant principal/athletic director in West Valley of Yakima.
But you know, I think just being able to be the leader and help guide people into a positive way, provide opportunities for people, push people to make changes for the better of the good, and really ultimately, provide opportunities for kids to be successful in whatever venue that they want to pursue.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
DB: I’ve been so appreciative of how supportive our community has been through this pandemic. We have had very few people that have fought us on following the rules on masking and 6-foot distancing. It’s been very nice to be able to focus on the academic part rather than spending our time arguing or disagreeing about what rules have to be in place to keep our kids in school.
Because it’s been a great cooperation with our community, we have been able to keep our kids in school since the start of this year — preschool through eighth grade — every day. And our high school, the only reason we couldn’t do it then is because of the cohorting, they (the state) wouldn’t allow that.
Our teachers have worked extremely hard and really enjoy what they do, and so our kids want to come back here. Even if wearing the mask is not the most enjoyable thing, they’re willing to do it because they know it’s what they have to do to be in school and they love being at Asotin School District.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.