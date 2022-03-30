Corbin, 5, of Lewiston, enjoys a little light reading Tuesday with with the sculpture of Thomas Campbell at the Tribune Plaza Centennial Park in Lewiston. Campbell was a reporter for the Tribune from 1946-84.
