The Clarkston High School cheerleading squad has been smashing gender stereotypes this year, with no fewer than six young men helping pump up crowd after crowd with a soaring acrobatic show seldom seen at their level.
“I wasn’t really interested in any other sports, and I wanted to be in an activity,” 18-year-old senior Wyatt Rowland said during warmups for Saturday’s state playoff football game against Washougal.
One of his female friends was on the squad and encouraged him to join. So he went to talk to coach and English teacher Paige Frazier, who described the group as a family that would support him no matter what.
“I was iffy on it, but I’m all about family,” said Rowland, whose parents are Bill and Shannon Rowland. “I did get harassed a little bit, but I just shrugged it off and kept going. It’s a sport, and I wanted to do it.”
That harassment included slurs like being called “gay.” But that was two and a half years ago, and Rowland is still going strong. Fellow cheerleader Alessandro “Alex” Italia, 18, is in his first year and had similar reservations about joining Frazier’s squad.
“I knew going into it that was going to be a problem,” Italia said of the potential for bullying. “But I don’t really let things get in my head. Especially what other people say. If it’s something that I like to do and I enjoy doing it, then I don’t see why I would stop doing it just because someone else doesn’t like it.”
Frazier said Italia, who also plays basketball and soccer, has been particularly adept at cheerleading and the more demanding stunt work. The son of Brian Italia and Sheila Murray, Italia is so good that he will try out for the Washington State University squad — along with its soccer team — when he goes to college next year.
Frazier said recruiting boys into the sport has always been a priority. But it wasn’t always easy, especially 20 years ago.
“That wasn’t in vogue back then,” Frazier said. “But I would have a stunt crew and have some of the football players do a competition with me during basketball season.”
Now male cheerleading has become more common, she said, so getting boys for the regular squad hasn’t been as difficult. And having a bunch of supportive, open-minded kids to work with hasn’t hurt, she added.
“My first group of boys five years ago, they took a little razzing,” Frazier said. “But now I’m surprised at how many want to do it. It’s just cool.”
And having larger, male athletes to work with opens up more daring avenues for acrobatics, she added, especially “partner” stunts where one boy and one girl work together. That kind of stunting is college-level, so few high school students have the opportunity to learn the skills.
That brought Frazier to an even more practical aspect of male cheerleading: the healthy scholarships available for students. Scholarships for cheerleaders are common, but landing them is highly competitive for women because there are just so many who apply. But that isn’t the case for men.
“Any of these boys could go get scholarships to be college cheerleaders, because they’re learning stuff that most kids don’t learn in high school,” she said.
The high-flying stunts do bring a higher level of difficulty and danger, however, said cheerleader Aliciana Cunningham, 17.
“They get hit pretty hard,” she said of when the boys catch their flying subjects. “We had one get a busted eyebrow and stitches. We had one get a busted nose. But no matter what, they step right back in and start again. They’re really good at it, and we wouldn’t be able to do as much without them or have as much fun as we do.”
Cunningham, a senior who lives with her father, Thomas Cunningham, and grandmother Barbara Cunningham, also appreciates the courage shown by the young men. She moved to Clarkston from Oklahoma, where the boys didn’t exhibit such bravery.
“I came from a school where no guys were willing to do it because of the stereotype,” she said. “So being here and seeing it all, it’s amazing.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.