Reaching for the clouds

Pete Caster/TribuneCirrocumulus clouds move across the sky Tuesday afternoon as Kenny Louie-McGee, 21, of Lewiston, jumps his skateboard over a staircase at the Mtn Dew Skate Park in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

