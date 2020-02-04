The city of Lewiston may implement smaller, steady water and wastewater rate increases over the next decade so it can tackle short-term projects like regular pipe replacement while still saving funds for more expensive capital projects down the road.
Lewiston city councilors were swamped by a flood of information from a new rate study at a three-hour work session Monday, but the highlight was a proposal that the city enact annual rate hikes that would increase revenues by 4.5 percent for wastewater and 5.25 percent for water.
The move may not sit well with residents who were already hit with steep rate hikes two years ago, but it would allow reserves to accumulate that could be used to fund capital projects included in city master plans or other unexpected needs as they arise. Having the money on hand would also save money in the long run by allowing the city to avoid incurring debt to pay for the projects, along with the associated interest and finance charges, consultant Andy Baker from FCS Group told the council.
The council adopted 40 percent increases to water meter and wastewater rates in 2018 to generate the revenue needed to finance the bonds approved by 90 percent of voters last year for overhauls at the city’s two treatment plants. Some councilors recalled that one of the most common questions at public meetings in advance of the bond election asked why the city didn’t save money over the years so it could pay out-of-pocket for the projects.
Lewiston Public Works Director Chris Davies said that smaller, incremental rate increases every year would allow the city to have that cash on hand when needs arise.
“The bottom line is there will always be capital improvements needed at the plant in the long term,” he said. “So if you want to look at it that way, the question is do you want to put money aside now for those future needs ... or don’t you?”
If adopted, the rate proposal wouldn’t create the tens of millions of dollars that would be needed in a couple of generations for a full plant replacement, however. One of its main goals is to move the rates to a model that charges users for their true cost of service, whether they are a small, one-person household or a large industrial operation.
The rate study found that single-family households are already pretty close to that sweet spot where the money they pay the city for their water and wastewater utilities reflects the city’s cost for providing that service. But other users varied widely. For example, smaller commercial operations are paying too little for wastewater service, while they are paying too much for water, according to the study.
That would mean variable rate increases or decreases depending on the class of user, Baker said. The new rate structure would aim to have all classes paying for what services they use in five years.
Councilors plan on discussing their reactions to the rate study and its proposals at their next regular meeting Monday night.
In other business, City Manager Alan Nygaard introduced a proposed ordinance that would loosen restrictions on the city’s ability to transfer money between funds that voters passed in 2012. He argued that the initiative handcuffs the city by not allowing it to move reserve funds where they are needed, forcing it to take on expensive short-term debt instead of being able to loan itself funding internally.
The voter initiative arose in response to the city taking money from the sanitation fund as a loan to its project to build a new library. Councilor John Bradbury objected to the ordinance as a repeal of that initiative, but Nygaard countered that restrictions in the ordinance mean that the amounts in play would be relatively small and each would require council approval.
