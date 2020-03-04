The rapid spread of COVID-19 has put people around the globe on edge, but that bad news had a silver lining Tuesday for Nez Perce County.
With the prospect of financing an expensive new courthouse on the horizon, county officials welcomed the Federal Reserve’s move Tuesday morning to slash a key interest rate by a full half-percent in an attempt to stimulate an economy increasingly hampered by the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which is nearing pandemic status.
“That is very good news,” County Commissioner Douglas Zenner said during an elected officials meeting.
The existing courthouse is at the end of its life, with structural issues, utility problems and security concerns pushing it to the top of the county’s to-do list. Early estimates put the cost of construction anywhere between $44.7 million and $46.5 million. That big number means it will have to be financed, so the Fed rate cut should save the county big bucks over the expected 20-year financing term.
Officials are planning to raise the cash through the use of certificates of participation, a form of bond financing where certificate holders pay for the project and the county buys the building over time through lease payments. The county used the same type of financing to build the jail in North Lewiston.
County Auditor/Recorder Patty O. Weeks said the county is awaiting the results of an independent audit of its finances that will be used by underwriters to determine its “worthiness” as a candidate for financing. She expected a proposal would be returned to the county by April, when it can be signed by the commissioners to lock in a final interest rate.
And once it is set, the rate will remain the same no matter when the county decides to begin construction, Weeks said. That is likely a year or two away since design work is in the early stages. Other hurdles remain, like purchasing land from the city of Lewiston to accommodate the expected new building footprint next to the existing courthouse on Main Street.
County and city officials are also meeting March 23 to discuss the possibility that the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency could fund some of the on- and off-site improvements that will be a necessary part of construction.
Weeks said the county is still setting aside the same revenues it used to make the regular jail bond payments. Those funds were freed up once the jail bond was retired last year.
“Now we’ve been tucking that money away,” Weeks said. “So we’re in good shape to handle any contingencies or surprises that may arise.”
Commission Chairman Don Beck said one of the upcoming steps will be to schedule community open houses to collect public input on the county’s plans. Commissioners hired Boise firm Lombard Conrad Architects on Monday to complete the designs, which will be a key feature at public events once they are completed.
Commissioner Douglas Havens also asked if it might be wise to hold a citizen advisory vote on the debt that will be incurred by the project, even though it is not required by law, so the community has buy-in. And the officials worried about the potential impact of legislation pending in Boise that would pause local governmental budget growth and the collection of property taxes on new construction for one year.
Along with cutting some costs, the county raised property taxes by the maximum 3 percent allowed by state law almost every year of the last decade to have sufficient revenue to make the jail bond payments, Havens noted. If enacted, the measures in the Legislature would almost certainly affect the county’s ability to make payments on the courthouse debt.
And speaking of the coronavirus, the collected officials agreed to approach local suppliers about stocking up on hand sanitizer and wipes for public areas in county buildings to help stem the spread of the disease, which hasn’t yet been reported in Idaho or eastern Washington. Weeks also said she plans on placing sanitizing stations at county polling places, starting with Tuesday’s presidential primary election.
