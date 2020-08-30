Car shows throughout the Northwest, like most other entertainment venues this summer, have fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the exhibitors at Saturday’s Hot August Nights Show and Shine were from out of state, and some said it was one of the few shows available to them this year.
Gail Sines and her husband, Craig Sines, from Oregon City, Ore., usually visit several car shows during the year.
The Lewiston show “is our second one all year,” Gail Sines said. “We’ve never been to this one but we were up here in May and June … and I said, ‘I wonder if there’s any car shows around here?’ I found this one online. Because every other car show that we signed up for, for the year, had been canceled.”
The Sineses said they were impressed with the valley and hope to move here in a couple of years. Some of that, Craig Sines said, has to do with the relaxed atmosphere in Lewiston, compared to the civil unrest that has been going on in Portland.
“Over here, things are pretty open and things are better and I think everybody’s responded (to the pandemic) well,” Craig Sines said. “Over in Portland, they’re having a really hard time and they’re going to have to deal with the consequences sooner or later. They’re tearing the city apart over there, and the economy.
“We were looking for a place to retire so we bought a place on top of the hill and will probably be moved here in a couple of years. I enjoy it here.”
Craig Sines used to be a race car driver — ”It was the best time of my life,” he said — and his car — a velvety black 1952 Ford pickup truck with shiny chrome trim — was deceptively powerful.
“It started out life as a whole bunch of round tubes sitting in the floor,” Craig Sines said. “My crew chief built it — he’s a custom fabricator for building race cars and so forth. It was never meant to go down a race track but it’s all modified. It will go as fast as you want. It rides like a Cadillac but it’s got all the stuff to be able to do 200 miles an hour down a race track.”
Gary Estes of Issaquah, Wash., also was drawn to the valley’s show and shine because no other car shows were open.
“This is my first time,” Estes said. “This is beautiful over here. I’ve never been to Lewiston at all. I saw an advertisement for it on Facebook. In our area, they canceled all the car shows this year. We wanted vacation time so we said, `Let’s go to Lewiston for this Hot August Nights. It sounds like something really fun.’ ”
He, also, wanted to escape “all that crap that happens in Seattle. We had to get out of there. So we drove it 300 miles over here.”
Estes was showing his 1941 Ford firetruck — nothing shiny about it. The paint was weather-worn red, chipped here and there, but like an old war horse, rich in history. “Gray’s Harbor County” was written on the doors.
“We found this on Craigslist several years ago,” Estes said. “The body’s on a 1994 Isuzu Trooper chassis, so it’s modern underneath, but it still looks like an old 1941 Ford firetruck.
“We go to car shows and cruise with it. We share it with people — go to old folks’ homes — it’s to be shared. In one car show, we put 50 different kids in this truck. So we’ve had a lot of fun with it.”
The red revolving emergency light on top of the cab still works and the siren, Estes said, “is really loud. So we’re real cautious about where we set it off at.”
In spite of its humble exterior, the firetruck is no slouch on the highway, Estes said.
“You drive down the interstate at 75 or 80 — I’ll drive right with you,” he said. “It cruises right along. Handles real well. It’s modern underneath, so why not?”
Bill Moser from Sacramento, Calif., attends the show and shine every year and usually displays some of his cars, which include a fleet of 1940 Fords and a couple of 1948 Chevrolet convertibles.
This year he drove back to Lewiston, where he graduated from high school in 1959, in a 1944 Ford, but decided not to enter the contest. He was just visiting but said, “Oh, it’s great. It’s fun for everybody.”
Collecting vintage cars is a beloved hobby, he said, and he appreciated the care and creativity of many of the exhibitors at Saturday’s show.
“We were really surprised this was going to be here,” he said. “But it’s a bonus to be here to see all this.”
Here are the first place winners of Saturday’s show:
People’s Choice - car: David and Wendy Driggs, 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
People’s Choice - motorcycle: Greg Slusher, 2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide
Antique Pre-1950: Bill Jennings, 1928 Ford Pickup.
Auto 1950-69: John Jackson, 1969 Chevy Camaro Z28
Auto 1970 - Present: Jim Washam, 190 Ford Mustang
Auto Custom or Modified 1950-69: Eamonn Culkin, 1957 Chevy 210 Station
Wagon Blown Gasser
Auto Custom or Modified 1970 - Present: James Petrie, 1971 Chevy Nova
Sports Car and Compact: Jack and Sherri Learn, 1963 Corvette Stingray
Pickup Original and Restored: Patrick Williams, 1952 Dodge Truck
Pickup Custom or Modified: Craig and Gail Sines, 1952 Ford F1
Mini Truck: Nicholas Rogers, 1994 Toyota Pickup
4X4: Jon Copeland, 1971 Chevy K10 Pickup
Rat Rods: Gene Taylor, 1947 Ford Truck
Under Construction: Tom Garrison, 1948 Willys Pickup
Motorcycle - Stock 1997: Lee John Holmes, 2008 Harley Davidson Road King
Motorcycle - Custom 1997: Greg Slusher, 2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide.