The backlog of untested rape kits is a problem nationally, with hundreds of thousands of kits sitting in evidence storage at law enforcement agencies across the country.
The accumulation is the result of numerous factors, including a lack of protocols for testing evidence in sex crimes, police not believing victims and police not thinking a kit needed to be tested in acquaintance rape cases.
Only in recent years has there been an effort to test these kits, and Idaho, which began tackling its backlog in 2016, has become a leader in the effort to track rape kits to ensure they are submittted to the lab for testing. Other states are following Idaho’s lead.
Idaho law now requires law enforcement agencies to submit rape kits to the Idaho State Police Forensic Services Laboratory in Meridian within 30 days of collection.
The lab has screened its entire backlog of sexual assault kits and expects to complete DNA testing this year, including 12 previously unsubmitted kits from law enforcement agencies in Nez Perce County, according to an Idaho State Police report that tracks the testing progress of the state’s backlog.
There were 996 sexual assault kits identified in 2016 and 2017 that were sitting in evidence storage areas throughout Idaho that were unsubmitted by law enforcement agencies. FBI labs completed screening and DNA testing on 590 of Idaho’s backlog of kits in April 2019, the report said.
The state lab has been working to screen and test for DNA on the remaining kits, and by December the lab had completed testing for about half of those remaining and had screened all previously unsubmitted kits, Idaho State Police Laboratory System Director Matthew Gamette said.
“Idaho is taking a very proactive and aggressive approach to accounting for and processing of sexual assault kits,” the report said. “(Idaho State Police Forensic Services) has been highly involved in the national discussion on sexual assault kit tracking.”
Idaho provides its sexual assault kit tracking system software free of charge to any public entity. Ohio and Puerto Rico began using the software in 2019 and North Carolina in 2018, the report said. In all, 25 other states, six cities and five organizations have either downloaded or inquired about Idaho’s sexual assault kit tracking software, the report said.
Local cases await testing
There are 18 sexual assault kits from cases in Nez Perce County pending processing at the state lab that have been in the lab more than 90 days, Gamette said.
Of those, he said, six were submitted by the Lewiston Police Department, 11 by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and one by Nez Perce Tribal Police.
One kit from the Lewiston Police Department is from a 2007 sexual assault crime that was submitted to the lab in May last year. The additional five kits from Lewiston Police were submitted in 2018.
All 11 kits from the sheriff’s office were submitted in December 2017.
The one kit from Nez Perce Tribal Police is from a sexual assault case from August 2018.
Rape kit testing is not needed in order to prosecute most local sexual assault cases, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said.
“I don’t remember a case that we could not file because their rape kit wasn’t tested,” Coleman said, noting he is in favor of every rape kit being tested. “The majority of our rape cases are acquaintance rape.”
The question is usually not who committed the sexual assault, but rather whether what happened was rape, Coleman said.
However, Gamette stressed that Idaho law requires all kits be tested because DNA testing can help agencies and prosecutions in so-called “he said, she said” cases by potentially linking suspects to multiple sexual assault cases; for example, where a suspect argues it was consensual sex, but 10 women say they were raped.
“We’re trying to link things together on other sexual assault kits,” Gamette said.
The state police lab had 169 DNA database entries to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) last year, with 10 database hits from other sexual assault cases, the report said.
Prioritizing testing, navigating setbacks
As sexual assault kits and other evidence that requires DNA testing continue to arrive, the state lab does not prioritize previous kits over current kits, Gamette said.
Instead, cases where there is a threat to public safety are the priority, he said. Cases that involve a habitual offender or the life of the victim is threatened will be tested first. Court dates and investigative need are other factors that move an untested kit closer to the front of the line.
Impediments to a faster turnaround for testing sexual assault kits at the state lab include an increase in DNA testing in criminal cases, trouble recruiting senior scientists, high stress in the forensics field, state lab scientists hired by higher-paying private companies and the higher cost of living in the Treasure Valley, Gamette said.
“It’s hard to get experienced scientists,” he said. “We don’t pay as much as neighboring states.”
Another disturbing trend, he said, is high stress that has driven many scientists from the field.
There are currently four vacancies at the ISP lab in Meridian that tests all sexual assault kits, Gamette said. The lab has 11 employees when fully staffed. It also has a temporary scientist and a temporary technician paid through federal funding.
Idaho has struggled to retain a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE)/sexual assault response team (SART) coordinator, the report said. The state had a coordinator in place for 10 months, but she resigned to take a county level position.
“Nurses with SANE experience have been interested in the position, but most candidates withdraw after learning the salary compensation, as they can take other nursing jobs at a much higher rate of pay,” the report said.
The report also noted that nurses with SANE experience have had trouble passing the state police background check for various reasons.
On average, it takes an Idaho law enforcement agency about 37 days to submit a sexual assault kit to the state lab, according to the report. While the state technically requires law enforcement agencies to send the kits within 30 days of collection, in reality investigations can prolong the time it takes, Gamette said.
The Lewiston Police Department’s average was 76 days in 2019. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office did not collect a sexual assault kit in 2019. Nez Perce Tribal Police did not submit any sexual assault kits to the lab in 2019, according to the report. Nez Perce Tribal Police have the option of sending sexual assault kits to the FBI or to the state lab for testing, Gamette said.
Rape kits contain swabs from various places on the victim’s body, clothing worn by the victim during the alleged rape, a blood sample, hair samples, foreign matter, DNA evidence from other people who recently had consensual sex with the victim so the lab has DNA references for nonsuspects, and DNA samples from the suspect, Lewiston Police evidence custodian Suzann Banks said.
“Not always can you get all the pieces and parts that you need within that 30 days,” Banks said.
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office had the slowest submission rate of 202 days from collection to submission to the state lab, in 2019, according to the report.
There are 339 kits in the state lab that have been waiting for testing for more than 90 days. The lab took an average of 154 days to complete testing of a kit in 2019, the report said.
Once the backlog of kits is completed, the lab’s goal will be to screen all kits within 30 days and test for DNA within another 30 days for a 60-day turnaround, Gamette said.
“They are being worked as quickly as resources allow,” Gamette said. “Our scientists were amazingly productive with casework over the last year. Submissions were dramatically up last year, and the staff are all working extremely hard. We look forward to filling vacant positions and training additional staff in the next few months.”
