A Lewiston man in jail on kidnapping and domestic battery charges now faces life in prison and a $50,000 fine for rape.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans found Joseph D. King, 57, is “a definite risk to this victim,” when she set bond at $100,000 on the rape charge Monday afternoon. King was being held on a $50,000 bond in the second-degree kidnapping and domestic battery case filed last week.
Evans also issued a new no-contact order that forbids King from coming within 300 feet of the alleged victim.
The alleged victim informed police that King had threatened the alleged victim in the past. The alleged victim feared King’s release from jail because he had made statements to the alleged victim about his ability to hide in the woods so law enforcement could not find him, court documents said.
Police investigating the second-degree kidnapping and domestic battery case that allegedly occurred Dec. 9 interviewed the alleged victim on Dec. 12, court documents said.
The alleged victim told police King had forced the victim to have sex with him prior to the Dec. 9 attack that left the alleged victim with broken bones and fractures in the victim’s face, court documents said.
The rape allegedly happened Nov. 30.
Evans set King’s preliminary hearing in the rape case for Dec. 26.
King also faces as much as 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine on the second-degree kidnapping charge and 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the felony domestic battery charge. The rape charge carries a minimum one-year sentence as long as life in prison with a $50,000 fine.
