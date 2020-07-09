Idaho and Washington are both near the upper end of the chart when it comes to filling out the 2020 census forms.
The latest self-response data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate Washington ranks sixth nationwide, at 67.3 percent, while Idaho ranks 14th, at 65.4 percent. The national average is 61.9 percent.
The self-response rate is the percentage of households that voluntarily fill out the 2020 census, without waiting for a census taker to knock on their door.
Washington is one of just two states that have already exceeded their final self-response rates from the 2010 census. The other is Michigan.
Because of delays related to the coronavirus pandemic, the deadline for completing the census survey was moved from July 31 to Oct. 31. People can visit 2020census.gov to fill out the form.
As of Tuesday, the self-response rates for various local and regional jurisdictions, as well as their ranking, included:
Idaho
Nez Perce County — 69.8 percent, which ranks seventh among all Idaho counties.
Latah County — 66.6 percent, 12th.
Idaho County — 49.4 percent, 30th.
Clearwater County — 43.5 percent, 35th.
Lewis County — 37.6 percent, 38th.
Lewiston — 73.5 percent, which ranks 13th among all incorporated cities in the state.
Moscow — 69.0 percent, 31st.
Grangeville — 68.6 percent, 33rd.
Nezperce — 47.6 percent, 121st.
Orofino — 44.4 percent, 135th.
Washington
Asotin County — 68.4 percent, which ranks ninth statewide.
Whitman County — 58.0 percent, 21st.
Garfield County — 55.2 percent, 22nd.
Colfax — 71.4 percent, which ranks 54th statewide.
Clarkston — 63.0 percent, 124th.
Pomeroy — 57.8 percent, 151st.
Pullman — 56.1 percent, 160th.
Asotin — 54.6 percent, 166th.